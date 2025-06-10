Mystery Around Raja Raghuwanshi’s Death Unfolds, Police Take Accused On Remand (VIDEO)

Sonam Raghuvanshi & Raja Raghuvanshi |

Guwahati: The suspense over the missing and then recovery of dead body Indore based businessman Raja Raghuwanshi took a u turn on Sunday night acting on a statement of tourist guide in the country.

The Meghalaya Police took police remands of the culprits involved in the killing of the newly wed groom while he was on honeymoon with newly wed bride Sonam.

The Superintendent of Police, Khasi East, Vivek Syiem stated that the first accused arrested is 19-year-old Akash Rajput from Lalitpur, followed by 22-year-old Vishal Singh Chauhan and 21-year-old Raj Singh Kushwaha, both from Indore.

On Sunday, Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja's wife, who had been missing since the incident, was located in Ghazipur, UP.

Another accused Anandraj Kushwaha was arrested from the Sagar district, while a fifth individual has been detained at the Nandgarh police station.

SP Syiem revealed that the crime was committed on May 23, and the accused left Shillong shortly afterwards.

At the time, the police were unaware that it was a case of murder and were investigating it as a missing persons case. Raja’s body was recovered on June 2, leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). In just seven days, the SIT collected critical evidence and identified the suspects.

Preliminary findings suggest that the crime was carried out by Raj Kushwaha with Sonam’s involvement. SP Syiem added that Sonam and the others had been underground until police intensified operations, which led to her sudden reappearance.

The police believe that once all the accused are in custody, the motive and sequence of events behind the murder will become clear. The police will create the crime scene too.

Meghalaya Police registered suo motu case::

Meghalaya Police have registered a suo motu case against individuals posting online messages intended to harm Meghalayans living outside the state, following the murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra, East Khasi Hills.

At a press briefing in Shillong on Monday, senior police officials highlighted a sharp increase in online threats and abusive comments targeting Meghalaya’s local population in the aftermath of the incident.

“Some individuals have made hurtful statements about the people of Meghalaya, and we have taken cognisance of this. With Meghalayans and students residing across the country, a suo motu case has been registered against those who shared online posts wishing harm upon them. We are also actively monitoring cases of false propaganda,” said David Marak, DIG Eastern Range.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also addressed the press, stressed the importance of strengthening tourist registration throughout the state.

To ensure transparency and proper documentation, homestay owners and hoteliers have been directed to register visitors diligently.

“Homestay owners and hoteliers have been instructed to ensure thorough registration of tourists, with the Tourism app helping to share visitor information with local police stations and traditional village councils known as Dorbar Shnong,” Tynsong said.

"Candlelight Vigil:

A Sobra region public rally will be held tomorrow, the 10th of June 2025, to express solidarity in response to the unwarranted tarnishing of the image of the people of the area following the death of tourist Raja Raghuvanshi. The rally will start at 1:00 pm from the office of the Syiem of Sobra and will culminate at Saitsohpen for a candlelight vigil."