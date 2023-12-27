‘My Wife Chews Gutkha Under Ghunghat And Spits All Over The House': Agra Police Surprised Hearing Husband’s Ordeal | Pixabay

Agra: A surprising incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Agra where a family has accused that their daughter-in-law is adddicted to chewing gutkha. The matter came to light when the family approached the Family Counseling Center and claimed that they tried to explain her to stop chewing gutkha while wearing a ghunghat but she does not listen to them. The husband has also accused that his wife gets up early in the morning and doing all the household work while chewing gutkha and also said that she spits here and there while chewing the gutkha.

Woman accused her husband of indulging in illicit affairs

However, the woman accused her husband of indulging in illicit affairs with other women which the husband claims is a false accusation. He said that he left his wife on the grounds of chewing gutkha after which she is accusing him falsely.

The woman used to chew gutkha while hiding under the ghunghat

As per reports, the woman who hails from Chhatta got married to the man from Shahganj. Since the day she came to her in-laws' house, the woman used to chew gutkha while hiding under the ghunghat. The family tried to convince the woman to leave consuming gutkha which she did not listen. The man then decided to leave the woman after which the matter reached the Family Counseling Center.

'He also has phone numbers of many girls'

The wife also claimed that her husband had illicit affairs with other women while he was working in Gujarat. He also has phone numbers of many girls on his mobile phone. She also claimed that she has heard her husband and the other girls while talking over phone. She further accused her in-laws and her husband of beating her and forcing her to move out of the house.

The couple have been provided another date

She also claimed that the family removed her from their house as she was not able to conceive a child. However, the Family Counseling Center has concluded that the marriage is on the brink of end as the woman is not able to give up her addiction to gutkha. There are reports that the couple have been provided another date for further discussions.