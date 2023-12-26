Hawaii: Husband Shoots 33-Year-Old Instagram Influencer In Front Of Daughter; Police Investigation Underway

By: Rahul M | December 26, 2023
A 33-year-old social media influencer from Hawaii was shot dead by her husband on Friday (December 22).
Identified as Theresa Cachuela lost her life in front of her daughter, 8, after the bullet hit her head.
The young child witnessed the tragic incident of her father pulling the trigger and killing her mother. She promptly informed reached to the police for help.
It was learned that husband Jason killed himself after murdering his wife in a deeply distressing event.
The woman was popular across TikTok and Instagram. On the second platform, she was identified as Bunny Bontiti and was connected with as many as 19.9K followers.
She was reportedly a mother of three kids and a beauty influencer.
Her sudden demise has left her fans upset and grieving. Many took to social media platforms to share condolence messages on her posts. "Rest in Paradise Theresa."
