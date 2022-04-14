My situation in Congress like newly married groom who has been forced to undergo nasbandi: Hardik Patel lashes out at party

Firebrand Patidar leader and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel said that though the party came close to victory in the 2017 assembly elections because of his Patidar agitation, he is being given short shrift and not being involved in any major discussion process.

Speaking to reporters after getting a huge reprieve from the Supreme Court which stayed his conviction in a 2015 Patidar agitation violence case, rued, “My situation in the Congress party is like a newly married groom who has been forced to undergo nasbandi (vasectomy).”

He wondered if the central leadership of the party was unduly delaying a decision on including powerful Leuva Patidar leader Naresh Patel in the party as well as on the role of Prashant Kishor.

Patel said he watched on TV all parties trying to woo Naresh Patel “as if no leaders within the party who could be given an opportunity.” Simultaneously, he said the party should take a quick decision on Naresh Patel.

Reacting to Patel’s outburst, Congress’ Gujarat affairs in charge Raghu Sharma said, “It is not proper to vent your grievances in public before even discussing it with the party leadership.” Gujarat Congress Chief Spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “Hardikji is Congress working president and it is not easy to get this role. He is getting all the respect in the party.”

Hardik Patel also alleged that during the recent appointment of 75 general secretaries his voice was not even heard. This was also disputed by the Gujarat Congress leadership. A senior leader, requesting anonymity, said, “Three people from the so-called Hardik Patel camp, including two Geetabens, were made general secretaries while several old-time Congress leaders were left out.”

Sources said Patel was trying to exert pressure on the leadership to ensure that he got an election ticket and a greater role in the party’s decision-making process. Sources close to Hardik Patel said there was no question of his joining the BJP or the AAP. “While the BJP won’t touch him with a barge pole, the AAP might also be averse to him coming since there are Patel leaders there and it won’t wish to upset its applecart at this stage,” he said.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:32 PM IST