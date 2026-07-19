'My Illegal Detention Is Part Of India's 2nd Freedom Movement': Sonam Wangchuk Urges Supporters To Join July 20 Parliament March

X/ Sonam Wangchuk, PTI

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has termed his hospitalisation an "illegal detention" in his first message to supporters after being removed from the site of his prolonged hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

In a handwritten note shared on social media through his wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, Wangchuk urged supporters to ensure the success of the Cockroach Janta Party's planned march to Parliament on Monday, July 20. Describing the campaign as "India's 2nd Freedom Movement," he called for a nation free from fear and injustice.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"My illegal detention is part of India's 2nd Freedom Movement. Let us work towards an India free from fear and free from injustice," Wangchuk said in the note.

The message surfaced a day after Delhi Police shifted the 59-year-old activist to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.

Appeal Ahead Of July 20 Parliament March

In his message, Wangchuk appealed to supporters to participate peacefully in the July 20 march to Parliament organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He reiterated that the movement seeks accountability over issues such as alleged examination paper leaks, which have remained the central focus of his fast and the broader protest campaign.

His note linked his alleged "illegal detention" with what he described as the larger fight for justice and democratic freedoms.

Permission For March Remains Uncertain

Even as Wangchuk appealed for public participation, uncertainty remained over whether the proposed march would receive official clearance.

According to Delhi Police sources, the CJP had not sought permission for the rally until Saturday. Officials also indicated that, with the Monsoon Session of Parliament set to begin, permission for a march towards Parliament was unlikely even if an application were submitted.

Safdarjung Hospital Issues Health Update

Meanwhile, Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday said Wangchuk continues to receive necessary medical care and remains under close observation by a multidisciplinary team of specialists.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said his vital signs were stable, although some blood parameters remained marginally altered due to the physiological stress caused by prolonged fasting. Doctors said continuous monitoring was essential.

Read Also Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised After 21-Day Hunger Strike At Jantar Mantar

The hospital also noted that on Saturday, Wangchuk declined intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and prescribed medications despite repeated counselling by the treating team and an independent AIIMS expert. It added that his family had not yet provided consent for the recommended medical intervention.

Police Cite Medical Advice And Court Directions

Delhi Police maintained that Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital solely to ensure essential medical treatment. Officials said the decision was taken based on expert medical advice and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.