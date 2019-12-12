'My grandfather came from Multan to Delhi...': Gambhir hails Amit Shah after CAB gets passed

On Thursday, BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after Rajya Sabha approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"My grandfather came from Multan to Delhi as a refugee in 1947. He found dignity and success in this country. With this bill, I wish that all persecuted minorities also never have to look back! Congratulations to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji! #CAB2019," Gautam Gambhir tweeted.