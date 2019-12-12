'My grandfather came from Multan to Delhi...': Gambhir hails Amit Shah after CAB gets passed

On Thursday, BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after Rajya Sabha approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
"My grandfather came from Multan to Delhi as a refugee in 1947. He found dignity and success in this country. With this bill, I wish that all persecuted minorities also never have to look back! Congratulations to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji! #CAB2019," Gautam Gambhir tweeted.
The bill was passed with 125 votes in favour and 105 against it. Besides BJP and its allies such as JD-U and SAD, the legislation was supported by AIADMK, BJD, TDP and YSR-Congress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a "landmark day" for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood, while the Opposition termed the bill, which is key part of the BJP's ideological agenda, as "unconstitutional", "divisive" and "an assault on the democratic and secular fabric of the nation".
Assam witnessed widespread violence on Wednesday, with protesters, including students, taking to the streets across the state, especially Guwahati where the state government has declared an indefinite curfew aimed at maintaining law and order. The administration has also suspended mobile Internet service in 10 districts of the state. At least 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state.
(Inputs from Agencies)
