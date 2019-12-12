Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Rajya Sabha: Which non-BJP allies ended up voting for it?

In a big success for Modi Government, Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, completing the legislative process for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a "landmark day" for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood, while the Opposition termed the bill, which is key part of the BJP's ideological agenda, as "unconstitutional", "divisive" and "an assault on the democratic and secular fabric of the nation".
As many as 125 MPs voted in favour of the Bill in the Upper House and 99 against it, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told PTI.
So who voted for the Bill and who voted against it
Besides the constituents of the BJP-led national Democratic Alliance or NDA such as the Janata Dal United (JD-U), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AIADMK, the legislation was supported by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR-Congress and independents.
The Upper House witnessed strong opposition to the Bill from the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (Secular), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) during the debate. However, its final score came to 99. The Shiv Sena did not participate in the voting.
(Inputs from Agencies)
