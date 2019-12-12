Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Rajya Sabha: Which non-BJP allies ended up voting for it?

As many as 125 MPs voted in favour of the Bill in the Upper House and 99 against it, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told PTI.

So who voted for the Bill and who voted against it

Besides the constituents of the BJP-led national Democratic Alliance or NDA such as the Janata Dal United (JD-U), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AIADMK, the legislation was supported by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR-Congress and independents.

The Upper House witnessed strong opposition to the Bill from the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (Secular), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) during the debate. However, its final score came to 99. The Shiv Sena did not participate in the voting.

