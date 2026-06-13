 'My Entire House Has Been Searched': Abhishek Banerjee Snaps At Reporters After Midnight Police Raid | VIDEO
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'My Entire House Has Been Searched': Abhishek Banerjee Snaps At Reporters After Midnight Police Raid | VIDEO

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee reacted sharply to reporters after a late-night police search at his Kolkata residence in connection with efforts to locate his personal secretary, Sumit Roy, who is facing allegations in an extortion case.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
'My Entire House Has Been Searched': Abhishek Banerjee Snaps At Reporters After Midnight Police Raid | VIDEO

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was seen responding animatedly to reporters after a team of West Medinipur Police reportedly searched his Kalighat residence in Kolkata during the early hours of Saturday while looking for his personal secretary, Sumit Roy.

A video circulating on social media shows Banerjee, dressed in a maroon shirt, speaking in a visibly agitated tone as journalists questioned him about Roy's whereabouts and the police operation.

"I am not a representative of the investigating agency," Banerjee said while responding to media queries.

Addressing speculation over whether Roy had been sheltered at his residence, the TMC leader added, "Whether I have hidden him or not my entire house has been searched. Ask the representatives of the investigating agency."

In a sharp jibe directed at a reporter, Banerjee further remarked, "If needed, leave Republic and join the investigating agency," suggesting that questions regarding the investigation should be addressed to the authorities conducting the probe.

Police Search Linked to Probe Involving Sumit Roy

According to media reports, a police team from Salboni in West Medinipur arrived at Banerjee's residence around 2:30 am as part of efforts to trace Roy, who has been booked in an alleged extortion case.

Investigators are reportedly examining a money trail that surfaced during a probe linked to arrested former TMC MLA Sujoy Hazra and alleged financial irregularities. Sources said Roy was not present at the residence during the search.

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Kolkata Police Makes Surprise Visit To Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence

Roy Previously Faced ED, CBI Scrutiny

Sumit Roy has previously been questioned by central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in separate investigations related to the alleged school recruitment scam and coal smuggling cases in West Bengal.

The latest police action has added to the political controversy surrounding the ongoing investigations, with the TMC maintaining that opposition leaders and their associates are being selectively targeted.

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