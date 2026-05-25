Kolkata Police Makes Surprise Visit To Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence

Abhishek Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Kolkata police in civil uniform on Monday made a surprise visit to Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s house at Harish Mukherjee Road residence in south Kolkata.

Though the police officers of Kolkata police headquarters at Lalbazar remained tight-lipped about the exact nature of the visit, sources revealed that a computer monitor which might be a part of the security equipment that was provided to Banerjee earlier.

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Notably, soon after the poll debacle, security arrangements including guardrails, dedicated bomb disposal squad post outside Banerjee’s residence ‘Shantiniketan’ was scaled down immediately.

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Recently, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had issued notices to 17 properties, some of which are associated with Banerjee and his parents, regarding alleged building violations.

Replying to the notices, Banerjee had sought 10 days’ time from the KMC as the KMC had instructed demolition of the illegal construction.

Incidentally, illegal construction has been bulldozed across the city after the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power.