'My Daughter Spent Her Life Serving People': Father Of Arrested Doctor Denies Terror Links - VIDEO |

Lucknow: “My daughter was a topper in medical college. She cannot be a terrorist. My heart refuses to believe it. She spent her entire life serving patients,” said Saeed Ansari, father of Dr. Shaheen Shahid, who was arrested from Faridabad on November 10 in connection with the Delhi car blast. “We were shocked to hear reports of RDX being found. Our last conversation was about a month ago,” he said with trembling voice.

A day after her arrest, on November 11, teams of the ATS and Jammu and Kashmir Police raided Dr. Shaheen’s ancestral home in Lucknow’s Lalbagh Khundari Bazaar and her brother Dr. Parvez Ansari’s residence in Madiyaon. “My daughter has not been home for two years. She was always among the best in her studies and dedicated to patients. She could never do something like this,” Saeed Ansari repeated before falling silent.

Neighbors in Khundari Bazaar described Shaheen as a woman who kept to herself. “She rarely came here. We hardly knew who stayed in the house. She last visited around two years ago,” said Arshad Khan, a neighbor.

According to officials, Dr. Shaheen completed her schooling from a government school in Lucknow and topped the CPMT entrance exam. In 1996, she joined SRN Medical College in Prayagraj for her MBBS, completing her studies and internship by 2002. She was known to be academically brilliant but reserved, with limited interaction with fellow students. Later, she earned an MD in Pharmacology.

Through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, she was appointed as an Assistant Professor at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College, Kanpur, in 2006–07. She was later transferred to Kannauj’s Tirva Medical College and returned to Kanpur around 2010. Her official record reportedly became irregular after that, and the government terminated her services in 2021 for prolonged absence.

Shaheen was married to ophthalmologist Dr. Jafar Hayat from Maharashtra, but the marriage ended in divorce in 2015. Investigators believe that period marked a turning point in her life. It was around then that she met Dr. Mujammil, a student at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Mujammil allegedly helped her join the same university as a medical faculty member.

Intelligence sources claim that she later came in contact with Jaish-e-Mohammad’s women’s wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominat, and gradually rose to a leadership position within the outfit.

According to the ATS, Shaheen had been living in rented flats in Faridabad and Gurugram for the past two years and frequently traveled between Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir. Following the Delhi blast, six doctors have been arrested so far, many of whom have links with Al-Falah University or the Delhi-NCR medical circuit.

During searches, Jammu and Kashmir Police reportedly recovered an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, and cartridges from Shaheen’s car. She is alleged to have been close to Dr. Mujammil Shakil, already under arrest for his links to the terror network.

On November 11, the ATS and Jammu and Kashmir Police teams searched her Lucknow home in the presence of her father and questioned neighbors. They also raided the residence of her brother, Dr. Parvez Ansari, in Madiyaon. The house was locked and had to be opened forcibly. During a three-hour search, police seized several digital devices, documents, a car, and a motorcycle.

The seized Alto car (UP11 BD 3563) was registered in Saharanpur and carried an Integral University pass. Investigators suspect it was used for movement and transportation of materials linked to the terror network.

Dr. Parvez, who recently resigned from his post as Assistant Professor at Integral Medical College in Lucknow, also owns a clinic in Saharanpur’s Dehradun Chowk area. Agencies are probing whether the siblings jointly supported the module’s operations.

Police teams have now expanded their investigation to Delhi, Faridabad, and Saharanpur, tracing possible foreign funding and training links between Dr. Shaheen, Dr. Mujammil, and Jaish-e-Mohammad’s network.