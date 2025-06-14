 'My Daughter Is No Less Than Sonam': Mother Accuses Her Of Plotting Son-In-Law’s Murder With Lover
The daughter, married for 12 years, reportedly developed a relationship with a neighbour in her locality. When the affair came to light, she was forced back to her maternal home in Meerut. However, she eloped with the same man just five days later.

Shamli: A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has been accused by her own mother of plotting her husband’s murder with a lover, echoing the Sonam Raghuvanshi case from Madhya Pradesh. The mother approached the police in the Chausana outpost area, claiming her daughter could have her Damad killed.

According to the mother, the woman returned to her husband's house with her lover on Wednesday, and vandalized property, and assaulted her brother-in-law. She allegedly insisted on staying there, despite resistance from her husband, who later filed a police complaint.

Both the woman’s husband and mother expressed fears for his life. Police have registered complaints from both sides and issued a preventive order. The case is being closely watched, with investigators treating the allegations seriously amid rising domestic disputes linked to extramarital affairs.

