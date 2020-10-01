MVA partners corner BJP, Yogi Adityanath over Hathras rape case

Under attack in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi chose to pay the BJP in the same coin over the Hathras case. Maharashtra Minister of Home Anil Deshmukh took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that he hoped the culprits would be put behind bars soon. "It would be better if you focus on making ‘’Crime free city’’ instead of ‘’Film City’’ so that our sisters can be safe," he said.

Deshmukh slammed the BJP-led government for the manner in which it has handled the gang rape case so far. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does not give guidance on each and every issue to others as there is a jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh. He should focus on his state," he noted.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat also attacked the BJP government for “deteriorating” law and order and demanded Adityanath’s resignation. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who was recently engaged in a verbal duel with Kangana Renaut after her likening of Mumbai to PoK, without naming the actress and the BJP asked where are those people who were criticising the MVA government.