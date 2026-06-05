Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire: Three Employees Arrested As Death Toll Climbs To Six, Safety Negligence Found

Representative Pic | IB

Patna: Three employees, including a doctor, have been arrested in connection with a massive fire at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur's Brahampura locality in the wee hours of Thursday.

Suspicious Roles

City SP Mohibullah Ansari stated that the on-duty ICU doctor, administrative manager, and maintenance manager had been arrested. Initial investigations found the roles of all three to be suspicious. Police are questioning them and investigating other aspects of the case.

The death toll in the fire tragedy at Prasad Hospital rose to six on Friday after another patient, who was rescued from a smoke-filled ICU, died during treatment at a separate hospital.

Victim Identified

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen confirmed the sixth death in the blaze. The deceased has been identified as Brajnandan Rai from Kurhani block. He was among several critically ill patients evacuated from Prasad Hospital after smoke filled the intensive care unit following a suspected short circuit.

Police said the investigation is underway, and action may be taken against the hospital owner if necessary. At least 17 injured patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. A team of doctors is continuously monitoring the condition of patients as several of them are critically injured. Patients and their relatives were suddenly engulfed in flames and smoke, causing panic throughout the hospital. With the help of locals, the fire brigade, and rescue teams, many patients were safely evacuated, but some were seriously burned.

FIR Filed

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against the hospital management at the Brahmapura police station under various sections. Initial investigations have revealed negligence and recklessness in safety standards. The district administration has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the incident. An ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the victims' families, as per policy.

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