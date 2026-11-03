Muzaffarnagar: Video Shows Man Slapping Burqa-Clad Woman After She Rejects Gifts, Throws Them Into Drain; Accused Farman Arrested

Muzaffarnagar: A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar after a CCTV video showing him allegedly slapping a burqa-clad woman multiple times following her rejection of gifts went viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on October 23 in a narrow lane in Saket Colony, under the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station. The woman, a 19-year-old college student, was allegedly on her way home when the accused, identified as Farman, approached her with gift bags.

According to reports, Farman had allegedly been following and harassing the woman and had previously attempted to give her gifts. When she refused his advances and discarded the bags, he allegedly abused and assaulted her.

TW: Disturbing Visuals

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The CCTV footage of the confrontation surfaced on social media around November 2, prompting further police action. The victim's family had already approached the police with a complaint.

CCTV Footage Shows Man Slapping Woman After She Rejects Gifts

The CCTV footage from a nearby residence shows the woman walking through a residential lane when Farman approaches her carrying what appear to be gift bags.

He attempts to hand the items to her, but she refuses and throws them away towards a drain. The man then allegedly slaps her multiple times before walking away from the spot.

The woman is subsequently seen adjusting her clothing and head covering as the discarded items remain on the ground.

The footage, which captures the confrontation and its aftermath, circulated widely on social media in early November, drawing attention to the incident.

Accused Allegedly Stalked College Student

According to reports, the 19-year-old woman was returning from college when the accused approached her. Farman, also identified in some reports as Farman Ali, allegedly knew the woman and had been following her along her regular route.

The victim reportedly rejected his advances and refused to accept the gifts he brought. Her father's complaint reportedly stated that the accused abused, assaulted and threatened her during the confrontation.

The exact circumstances leading to the altercation are being examined by the police.

Police Arrest Farman, Register Case Under BNS

Following the incident, the victim's family lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 74, 115(2), 351(3) and 352.

Police identified the accused as Farman and arrested him after the video gained widespread attention. He was taken into custody and subsequently sent to jail.

Police officials, including ASP Siddharth K. Mishra, confirmed the arrest and said the footage was from an earlier incident. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault and the allegations of harassment.