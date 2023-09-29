Muzaffarnagar Rerun: UP School Teacher Arrested For Asking Muslim Student To Slap Hindu Classmate

Representational Image/ Pixabay

Lucknow: In yet another shocking incident from a classroom in Uttar Pradesh, this time from Samhal district, a teacher at a private school allegedly ordered a Muslim student to slap a Hindu classmate as a "punishment" for not correctly answering a question. The incident took place on Thursday (September 28) and a video doing rounds on social media showed the child speaking on camera about the ordeal.

According to media reports, the victim student's father filed a complaint against the accused teacher identified as Shaista, who allegedly ordered the Muslim student in the class to slap the Hindu student.

The student's father registered a complaint against the teacher at the Asmoli police station under Sections 323 and 153-A (promoting enmity on the basis of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The student is from class 5 and the Muslim student was told to slap the Hindu student at the behest of the teacher, the father of the victim student told police in his complaint. The father added that the incident had hurt the feelings of his child and appealed for action to be taken against the teacher.

Police said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and that action would be taken accordingly as per the investigations into the case.

Below is the copy of the FIR.

In UP's Sambhal, an FIR was registered against a teacher following complaint of a parent that school teacher Shahista asked a student of another community to slap his son for not answering a question. FIR registered u/s 153-A, 323 against teacher and the student who slapped. pic.twitter.com/jXryx5PLFu — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 29, 2023

Muzaffarnagar school incident

The incident also brings back ugly memories of Muzzafarnagar school (Neha Public School) where a teacher had ordered classmates of a Muslim student to slap him. The video of the incident had created a furore and the incident made headlines with demands for strict action to be taken against the teacher.

