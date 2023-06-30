Muzaffarnagar News: Man Kills Self After Shooting Wife, People Record Video Instead Of Saving Injured Woman; Visuals Surface

Husband shot dead wife and himself in UP's Muzaffarnagar | Screengrab

In a shocking incident of killing and public apathy, a 26-year old man allegedly shot dead his newly-married wife, who died a painful death as she could be seen lying on the road breathing her last. However, the people present at the location, instead of helping the woman writhing in pain due to the gunshot, chose to record the incident on their mobile phones instead of helping the woman. "Make a video," a man can be heard saying in the clip even as the woman battling for life is seen breathing her last and making that last attempt to be saved. The man who shot dead his wife killed himself too with the same gun. The husband, Naseem, reportedly had a fight with his wife Nargis (both dead) in Makhyali village on Friday before shooting Nargis and himself dead, said police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police recovered two pistols

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Srivastava said two pistols were recovered from the spot, reported news agency PTI. Naseem Malik had married the 25-year-old Nargis five months back. On Friday, Naseem and Nargis had a fight. They both went to meet Saddam who had played the role of a mediator in the marriage. However, Saddam could not help the fighting couple and left his house to leave the couple on their own.

Man shot at another person as well

The couple then started fighting at Saddam's house. A neighbour who came to find out what was happening was shot at by Naseem. After shooting the neighbour, Naseem rode off on his bike with Nargis. However, he stopped at some distance and then shot her dead. He then killed himself too, police said, reported PTI.

People record video instead of helping woman

However, as the video shows, the woman was alive while people were recording the video of her last moments. Unfortunately, instead of helping her, the people present there recorded a video with one person heard saying to another man, "video bana le (make a video). Police have sent the bodies of the couple for a post mortem and are probing the deaths, reported news agency PTI.