Muslim youth killed in east UP by kin for supporting BJP, CM Yogi acts tough

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident at Kushinagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim youth was beaten to death by his kin as he had campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held assembly polls. The incident has sent shock waves in the entire region and BJP leaders have accused rival parties of disturbing law and order situation. Taking a strong note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of the concerned police station and has asked to arrest all those involved. Kushinagar police has so far arrested two people while two are absconding.

The incident occurred in Kathrahi village under Ramkola police station of Kushinagar last week when Babar Ali distributed sweets after the victory of BJP in the assembly polls. On March 20, he shouted 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan in the village, which annoyed the kin who reside in the same locality. According to police officials, the locals who are distant relatives of Babar barged into his house and started beating him. The family members tried to save him but the assailants threw him from the roof. Babar was rushed to the nearby primary health centre and later on sent to Lucknow for treatment. He succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

The local BJP legislator PN Pathak attended the funeral ceremony of Babar on Monday and accused the Samajwadi Party of targeting innocent people. Pathak said that CM has taken note of the incident and guilty would not be spared. He said that Babar had actively campaigned for BJP during the election and few SP supporters in the villages were angry with him. Irked over the victory of the BJP and celebrations by Babar, the SP workers attacked him and killed.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:44 PM IST