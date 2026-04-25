Muslim Man Accused Of Molesting Minor Hindu Girl Thrashed By Mob In Surat - VIDEO

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Surat: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Surat. A minor Hindu girl from the Patidar community was reportedly molested by a Muslim man on her way home from tuition, triggering an angry reaction from public thrashing the accused on the road, according to a Desh Gujarat news portal.

The incident reportedly took place in the Althan area on Friday night around 8:30 p.m. near the Althan toll area, as the girl was returning from her coaching class at Althan Multi-Park Mall.

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A man identified as Sheikh Muhammad Aziz Imtiyaz, aged 39, allegedly approached the girl on a two-wheeler and harassed the 15–16-year-old girl. The minor immediately screamed, prompting locals to rush to the spot and nabbed the suspect on the spot and start thrashing him.

A video has surfaced on social media showing the angry crowd thrashing the accused with kicks and punchs. His clothes have been torn, a woman can be seen trying to stop the angry crowd, but the crowd continued to thrash the man in police presence.

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The accused was later shifted to Althan Police Station, where he was formally arrested and booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Later, around 300–400 people gathered outside the police station protesting against the accused.

Police Statement

"People gathered, caught him and called the PCR. Legal action was taken after the girl's complaint. No one was lathi-charged. The complainant's mother gave a statement, and then they were taken away. 70-80 police personnel were deployed. The accused's name is Sheikh Muhammad Aziz, aged 49," Assistant Commissioner of Police R Desai said, speaking to news agency ANI