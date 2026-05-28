Muslim Family In Agra Skips Bakrid Sacrifice, Celebrates With Goat-Themed Cake - VIDEO

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Agra: Bakrid is being celebrated across the country, with goats being sacrificed as part of the ritual. However, in a unique gesture, a family in Agra chose to cut a cake featuring the image of a goat instead of performing the sacrifice. A video of the celebration has since gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in the Shahganj area of Agra. Advocate Gul Chaman Sherwani, who resides at Tiranga Manzil on Sherwani Marg, organised a special gathering at his home along with his family.

During the programme, the family brought a cake decorated with the picture of a goat and cut it together. The family said the act carried an important message.

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Speaking about the gesture, Advocate Gul Chaman Sherwani said that Allah values a person’s intentions more than showmanship. He added that true sacrifice lies in giving up inner evils such as greed, hatred, and ego.

Sherwani further said that many people today are displaying their wealth in the name of sacrifice, whereas even a person begging for food can offer a meaningful sacrifice with pure intentions, according to a report by Aaj Tak. The family also appealed for an atmosphere of humanity and love.

Bakrid also known as Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The festival coincides with the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.