Mumbai's First Pedestrian Plaza Opens At Kala Ghoda, Heritage Streets Go Vehicle-Free On Weekends

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated the Kala Ghoda Art Avenue beautification project, unveiling Mumbai's first dedicated pedestrian plaza and describing it as a "new artistic district" that will redefine public spaces in the city.

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-led initiative has transformed five heritage streets, VB Gandhi Marg (Forbes Street), Ropewalk Lane, Saibaba Road, Rutherford Street and B Bharucha Road, into a pedestrian-friendly precinct. Every Saturday and Sunday from 6 pm to midnight, the roads will remain closed to vehicular traffic, allowing residents and tourists to explore the area on foot.

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Fadnavis inaugurates pedestrian plaza

Declaring the project open, Fadnavis congratulated Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, local corporator Makarand Narwekar, Harshita Narwekar and the BMC for conceptualising and executing the initiative. "Our city has gained a new artistic district. Beautiful pathways and public spaces have been created here. The entire area has been developed in harmony with the existing architecture, creating an excellent space for citizens," he said.

The Chief Minister also urged citizens and local businesses to help preserve the newly developed precinct, saying their continued support would be crucial to maintaining the project.

Inspired by global public spaces

Inspired by Glasgow's Buchanan Street and London's Carnaby Street, the Kala Ghoda Art Avenue features stone-paved walkways, colourful murals, artistic street installations and four sculptures created by artists from Sir JJ School of Art. Plans are also underway to introduce al fresco dining and organise regular art, handicraft and music events.

The Free Press Journal visited the revamped precinct, where residents, tourists and local businesses welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that Kala Ghoda would become one of Mumbai's premier weekend destinations.