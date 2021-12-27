Mumbai: Thief caught red-handed by Western Railway ticket checker; cash, two mobile phones recovered

Due to alertness of ticket checking staff of Western Railway a train thief was caught red-handed on Monday. Apart from cash Rs 2000 stolen from purse of a woman traveller, two wallets and two mobile phones were also recovered from his possession. The accused handed over to GRP Bandra for further action when train reached.

"While on duty in Chandigarh-Bandra Terminus Express on 27th December, Ratnesh Bhonsle, Deputy Chief ticket inspector, Ticket Checking Staff, western railways Vadodara division caught a person red-handed stealing the luggage and purse of passengers traveling with family in Third AC coach" said spokesperson of WR.

"In this case other members of the checking team RV Pandey and Pandian also played an active role, due to whose alertness and alertness this success was achieved" he further added .

According to Kunal Jain(39) brother of women travellers whose purse was also stolen, " Its happend around 5 am , just after train departed from Surat. My sister and my self was sleeping, suddenly I heard noises of Chor ..Chor".

"That time train was running in full speed, but , thanks to railway staff deployed in the train, they not only nabbed the thief but also handed over him to the GRP for further action " added Jain.

Confirming the development one of the member of ticket checking staff told FPJ, " When we heard noise immediately rushed the site and saw accused was surrounded by passengers but still trying escape".

Alertness of our colleagues that they immediately nabbed the accused and guarded him till Bandra Terminus, at last stop of train, he was handed over to the GRP.

Praising the alertness shown by ticket checking staff, Divisional railway manager of Western Railway, Vadodara division decided to facilitate them with suitable award.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:13 PM IST