Mumbai: Supreme Court stays conviction in 28-year-old case

Supreme Court of India | PTI

Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Bhimrao Dinkar Pawar (46), a resident of Takalwadi in Phaltan taluka of Satara district, by the Bombay High Court on July 16 last year and granted him interim bail in a 28-year-old case on learning that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime.

The Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and MM Sundresh noted the school leaving certificate of the Maharashtra State Board recorded his date of birth as July 1, 1976 which means prima facie he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged crime.

Bhimrao had earlier also beengranted interim bail by the Supreme Court in July 2021. In December 2021, he was exempted from surrender by the Supreme Court.

Further hearing is fixed on November 22.