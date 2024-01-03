Mumbai: Petrol Pump Employees, Motorists Engage In Violent Fight Over Not Filling Fuel In Dombivali, Video Of Horrific Brawl Surfaces

Petrol pump employees, motorist engaged in brutal fight | FPJ

Thane, January 3: A violent clash broke out between customers and employees at a petrol pump in Manpada area of Dombivali near Mumbai on Wednesday, January 3. Horrific scene unfolded as motorists and the petrol pump staff beat each other violently. A video of the fight is going viral on social media. It was not immediately known if a case was registered or any arrest was made in connection with the clash.

According to reports, an argument broke out after the petrol pump employees allegedly refused to fill fuel. Soon, the altercation turned violent and the motorists and the petrol pump staff started beating each other.

Petrol pump employees, motorists engage in violent fight

Man rams bike into petrol pump employee

In the viral video, a petrol pump employee is seen thrashing men with a helmet. Moments later, a man is seen ramming his scooter into the employee. Other employees and customers are also seen engaged in the brawl.

Long queues at petrol pumps in Maharashtra

Long queues were seen at fuel stations in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on January 2 due to the protests held by truckers seeking repeal of the new Motor Vehicle Act’s stringent provision of 10 years jail and Rs 7 lakhs fine in hit-and-run cases.

Some petrol pumps in Sion and Matunga areas of Mumbai were closed as the stock of petrol and diesel was exhausted on Tuesday. As motorists in Mumbai rushed to fill fuel tanks suspecting possible shortage of fuel, the police appealed to people to not rush to petrol pumps. The cops assured that enough stock of petroleum products is available and tankers transporting fuel are provided security.