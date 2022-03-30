Mumbai: NRMU holds Solidarity March to support nationwide workers strike

The march wherein about 5000 members of NRMU(CR) including Women and Youth participated was led by its General Secretary Com. Venu P Nair.

The peaceful rally originated from PF No.18 of CSMT Station moved through the Suburban concourse and passing through the subway reached Azad Maidan to join hundreds of protesting workers from different government establishments.

This solidarity March was an explicit expression of the disgruntled working class of the country against the anti-labour policies of the government pushing forward it's pro corporate agenda to dismantle PSUs through the implementation of Privatisation, Disinvestment, National Monetisation Pipeline, Corporitasation, Outsourcing of permanent activities, Labour Code, NPS, Non filling up of lakhs of vacant posts, and another retrograde anti-worker, anti-people policies.

The thousands of workers who participated in the march have resolved to fight against injustice and took a pledge to accomplish the mission of the "Save the People, Save the Nation" slogan adopted by the Central Trade Unions of the country.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:00 AM IST