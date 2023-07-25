Mumbai News: Special Train Between Bandra Terminus And Tamil Nadu’s Velankanni On August 27

Representational image | Wikimedia Commons

For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush on the eve of Velankanni festival 2023, a special train will run between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, train No. 09041 Bandra Terminus – Velankanni Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 9.20 pm. & will reach Velankanni at 08.30 am, on Tuesday. Similarly, Train No. 09042 Velankanni - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Velankanni on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 00.30 ( mid night). & will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 1.40 pm. the next day.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Wadi, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt., Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur and Nagappattinam station in both directions. This train comprises First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.