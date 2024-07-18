Mumbai: Man Arrested After Uploading Friend's Videos To Porn Site Takes 50K, Arrested

Mumbai arrested for uploading friend's videos on porn sites | Representative Image

Mumbai: According to an official statement on July 17, the Mumbai police have detained a man for allegedly posting images and videos of a woman's private moments with her husband online and obtaining Rs 50,000 from her under the false pretence of deleting them.

According to the officials, the accused, Joshua Francis, is the couple's friend. The woman's spouse used to argue over little matters, and he is an alcoholic. According to the official, the spouse recorded their private moments on his smartphone and provided them to Francis. The Samta Nagar police station official in Kandivli claims that Francis recently called the woman to tell her that her private images and videos had been posted on a pornographic website. He gave her the site's web address as well.

Francis expressed worry and indicated that one of his friends, Vikas, is an expert in cyberspace and could remove them. Francis later called the woman on WhatsApp and introduced himself as Vikas. He said he would remove the content, but it would cost Rs 50,000. The official stated that the woman had consented and paid the amount.

But a few days later, the images and videos went popular on Instagram, which is what made the woman call the police and report it. According to the official, Francis was questioned by the police after they filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act.

Francis acknowledged during questioning that he had obtained the woman's husband's films and pictures. According to the official, more investigation is being conducted. He also admitted to the police that he initially published the files to the porn website, collected money from the woman to have them removed, and then shared the private files on social media.