 Mumbai: Man Arrested After Uploading Friend's Videos To Porn Site Takes 50K, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMumbai: Man Arrested After Uploading Friend's Videos To Porn Site Takes 50K, Arrested

Mumbai: Man Arrested After Uploading Friend's Videos To Porn Site Takes 50K, Arrested

Francis allegedly called the woman recently to inform her that her personal photos and videos had been uploaded to a pornographic website, according to a police station official in Kandivli's Samta Nagar.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai arrested for uploading friend's videos on porn sites | Representative Image

Mumbai: According to an official statement on July 17, the Mumbai police have detained a man for allegedly posting images and videos of a woman's private moments with her husband online and obtaining Rs 50,000 from her under the false pretence of deleting them.

According to the officials, the accused, Joshua Francis, is the couple's friend. The woman's spouse used to argue over little matters, and he is an alcoholic. According to the official, the spouse recorded their private moments on his smartphone and provided them to Francis. The Samta Nagar police station official in Kandivli claims that Francis recently called the woman to tell her that her private images and videos had been posted on a pornographic website. He gave her the site's web address as well.

Read Also
14-Year-Old Girl Harassed, Forced To Watch Porn In Second Class AC Coach Of Mangla Express
article-image

Francis expressed worry and indicated that one of his friends, Vikas, is an expert in cyberspace and could remove them. Francis later called the woman on WhatsApp and introduced himself as Vikas. He said he would remove the content, but it would cost Rs 50,000. The official stated that the woman had consented and paid the amount.

But a few days later, the images and videos went popular on Instagram, which is what made the woman call the police and report it. According to the official, Francis was questioned by the police after they filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act.

Read Also
Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill As A Real Substitute For Indian Penal Code
article-image

Francis acknowledged during questioning that he had obtained the woman's husband's films and pictures. According to the official, more investigation is being conducted. He also admitted to the police that he initially published the files to the porn website, collected money from the woman to have them removed, and then shared the private files on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gonda Train Accident Video: 2 Dead As Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP, 10 Coaches...

Gonda Train Accident Video: 2 Dead As Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP, 10 Coaches...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 18, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 18, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Video: Man Opens Fire At Widow In Broad Daylight In UP's Bulandshahr After She Fails To Return...

Video: Man Opens Fire At Widow In Broad Daylight In UP's Bulandshahr After She Fails To Return...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 18, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 18, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Mumbai: Man Arrested After Uploading Friend's Videos To Porn Site Takes 50K, Arrested

Mumbai: Man Arrested After Uploading Friend's Videos To Porn Site Takes 50K, Arrested