Mumbai-Jabalpur & Kacheguda-Manmad Express To Feature New LHB Coaches

LHB Coach |

Railways have decided to run the following trains with LHB coaches:

Train no 12188 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Jabalpur Garib Rath with effect from 6.10.2024 and Train no 12187 Jabalpur - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Garib Rath with effect from 5.10.2024.

Revised composition of 12188/12187: 20 AC- 3Tier Economy and 2 Generator Vans.

Train no 17063 Manmad-Kacheguda Ajanta Express with effect from 2.01.2025 and Train no 17064 Kacheguda-Manmad Ajanta Express with effect from 1.01.2025.

Revised composition of 17063/17064: One First AC, Two AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper class, 5 General Second class including 1 General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.

Reservation: Bookings for Train no 17063/17064 (for trips with effect from 29.12.2024) are open at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in

