 Mumbai-Jabalpur & Kacheguda-Manmad Express To Feature New LHB Coaches
Mumbai-Jabalpur & Kacheguda-Manmad Express To Feature New LHB Coaches

Updated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
LHB Coach |

Railways have decided to run the following trains with LHB coaches:

Train no 12188 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Jabalpur Garib Rath with effect from 6.10.2024 and Train no 12187 Jabalpur - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Garib Rath with effect from 5.10.2024.

Revised composition of 12188/12187: 20 AC- 3Tier Economy and 2 Generator Vans.

Train no 17063 Manmad-Kacheguda Ajanta Express with effect from 2.01.2025 and Train no 17064 Kacheguda-Manmad Ajanta Express with effect from 1.01.2025.

article-image

Revised composition of 17063/17064: One First AC, Two AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper class, 5 General Second class including 1 General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.

Reservation: Bookings for Train no 17063/17064 (for trips with effect from 29.12.2024)  are  open at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed halts and timings please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

