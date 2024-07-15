Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Brake Liner Of Gorakhpur LTT Express Near Thakurli Station, Passengers Evacuated Safely; Visual Surfaces

Passengers from a coach of the Gorakhpur LTT Express were safely evacuated and moved to other coaches after a fire broke out in the brake liner of a coach. The incident occurred near Thakurli station in Mumbai on Monday morning. According to reports, no injuries have been reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video of this incident has also surfaced on social media. In the video, the brake liner under one of the coaches of the express train can be seen on fire, causing smoke to billow around.

It also shows many passengers getting down from the train with their luggage. Due to the fire, an atmosphere of confusion was seen among the passengers traveling on the express.

So far, no one has been seriously injured in this accident. However, this incident has raised questions about the affairs of the railway administration.

In a similar incident, a minor fire erupted in a stationary train’s pantry car at the Secunderabad Coach Maintenance washing line on June 20 this year.

According to reports, coach maintenance staff who observed smoke emanating from the coach informed authorities and fire officials.