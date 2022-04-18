Mumbai: Central Railway celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ through unique light & sound show 'Navarasangam - ek gatha CSMT ki’

A unique light and sound cum performance show - 'Navarasangam - ek gatha CSMT ki’ was organised at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at the CSMT heritage building on 17.4.2022 to commemorate entering 170th year of its foundation day, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and World Heritage Day.

Padma Awardees, eminent artists, heritage conservationists and personalities from various fields, senior officials from army and navy, Central and State Government and Public Sector Undertakings, heritage and art lovers, media persons, union representatives, and all others directly or indirectly connected with this programme, Smt. Menu Lahoti, President Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) and other members were also present on the occasion. The show was presented by 70 railway artists in the background of light and music at CSMT building.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway while welcoming everyone said that this show endeavours to relate the national character of CSMT building depicting a collage of its rich history through the various emotions of Natyashastra. He also said that the show presented vibrant colours of music, dance, theatre, poetry and singing in the backdrop and at the precincts of this grand heritage monument.

Shri S.K. Pankaj, Senior Deputy General Manager and President, Central Railway Cultural Academy gave away vote of thanks.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 04:13 PM IST