Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Art Competition At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai | File

Mumbai: Central Railway is pleased to announce an exciting opportunity for artists to showcase their creativity at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built between 1878 and 1888, CSMT stands as a testament to the fusion of Indian and British architectural styles, adorned with intricate stone carvings, ornate turrets, and a majestic dome.

In an effort to promote art and culture, Central Railway will conduct an art competition open to artists and students from leading art colleges in Mumbai. A dedicated space within the heritage building has been earmarked to exhibit the selected artworks. This initiative not only encourages artistic expression but also aims to enrich the cultural heritage of CSMT.

This is a golden opportunity for artists to contribute their work to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of CSMT. The selected artworks will become an integral part of the building’s identity, preserving a legacy that transcends time and trends.

Interested participants can submit their artwork ideas via email to submitart.csmt@gmail.com, including their name(s) and contact information. The deadline for submissions is July 19, 2024. For further details please refer to document attached alongwith.