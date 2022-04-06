Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Two held for stealing construction material in Gujarat’s Navsari

Two persons were on Wednesday arrested for their alleged involvement in theft of construction materials worth Rs 12.5 lakh from Nasilpur village in Gujarat's Navsari, according to India Today report.

The materials were stocked for the work on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Since March 23, a large scale theft of materials including - iron plate, angle, rod, steel pop plate, cup lock, steel channel was stolen from the place of work of this project site.

A complaint was lodged at Navsari Rural Police Station regarding the theft incident.

An employee working on the project site saw some unknown people in a tempo and a car. They stole iron channels and TMT rods from the site and loaded them into the tempo.

As soon as they saw the employee, they left the tempo and fled in the car.

A complaint was lodged at Navsari Rural Police Station regarding this incident following which the police arrested two persons identified as Mohammed Musa Rawat and Imran Shaikh. Both the accused are residents of Nasilpur village.

Sharing more details about the incident, Navsari DSP SK Rai said, “Two thieves have been arrested and the search for the other three is underway. Stolen iron angles and rods have also been recovered along with the tempo”.

In the preliminary investigation of the police, it has been revealed that the accused have so far stolen iron articles worth Rs 12.5 lakh in the last 12 days.

