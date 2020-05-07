Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised after stomach-related ailments, condition stable

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the Emergency ward of a private hospital here on Wednesday after he complained of irritable bowel syndrome.

According to sources, his condition is steady now and he also had a meal earlier in the day. The doctors also reported that the condition of the SP leader is stable.

Earlier in the afternoon, the former chief minister and SP National President Akhilesh Yadav and other family members of the octagenarian politician reached the hospital to enquire about his health.