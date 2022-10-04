e-Paper Get App
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to ICU, hospital says condition 'critical'

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter Image
The condition of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on Tuesday he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said. Yadav, 82, was in the critical care unit of the hospital till Monday.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and admitted in the ICU of Medanta hospital and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists," said the health bulletin issued by the hospital, and tweeted by the Samajwadi Party on its official handle.

"We all wish for his speedy recovery and long life," the party said.

Yadav has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. The SP patriarch was also admitted to the facility in July, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday dialled his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadava and inquired about the health condition of Mulayam Yadav.

The Telangana CM also told the SP chief that he would personally meet MP Mulayam Singh after Dussehra.

Earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav enquiring about the health of Malayam Singh Yadav who was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

