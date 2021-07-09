West Bengal: Mukul Roy selected as PAC chairman in Assembly

Kolkata: Ending the speculation TMC leader Mukul Roy, who is MLA from Krishnanagar (North) has been selected as PAC chairman in West Bengal Legislative Assembly.



Walking out from the House, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the TMC is misusing their power to their wrong doings.

“This is the first time in history that the opposition party is not given the PAC chairman post. The Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay had done this intentionally to hide their misappropriation of funds. If Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Ashok Lahiri would have been made the PAC chairman then all the misdoings would have come to light,” mentioned Suvendu adding that the Trinamool Congress government didn’t do audits by CAG since 2017.

Slamming the Speaker for claiming that seven names were proposed by the saffron camp, the Leader of Opposition said that Mukul Roy’s name wasn’t given by the BJP in the six names that they have given.

“The Speaker is forcibly saying that seven names including Mukul Roy’s name were given by BJP. On July 16, as prescheduled I will meet the Speaker over the disqualification of MLA post of Mukul Roy. BJP will implement an anti-defection law. What will Mukul do then? Since we are elected representatives we will not boycott the House but won’t be part of any committees of the House”, said the Nandigram MLA, adding that 'Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cannot take her defeat for which she is breaking the constitution'.

Notably, the BJP had earlier said that if BJP is not given the post of PAC chairman then the saffron camp will boycott the House.

BJP MLA and chief whip Manoj Tigga said that though the BJP didn’t give any names for the 10 committees given to BJP even then chairman of those committees were decided from BJP MLAs.

“As instructed by the party we will resign from the chairman post from other committees. We didn’t give any names as we were waiting for the PAC chairman post. Randomly BJP MLA’s names were decided as chairman for 10 working committees. If the Speaker doesn’t cooperate over anti-defection law then BJP will move the court”, claimed Tigga.

However, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that nowhere in the constitution it is mentioned that the PAC chairman post will be given to the opposition party.

It can be recalled that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the TMC will give necessary support to make Mukul the PAC chairman and Banerjee was also heard mentioning that ‘Mukul is BJP member’.