Mukesh Ambani Birthday: Early life, family and achievments of the richest businessman of India

Mukesh Ambani is undoubtedly one of the greatest entrepreneurs in the history of trading and business. Through his tactics and wisdom, he has changed the complete face of Indian Industries and also helped to elevate the Indian economy.

He is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. According to Forbes World Billionaire’s List, he is successfully placed on the 10th rank. He religiously followed his father Dhirubhai Hirachand Ambani’s footsteps and built a strong foundation for Reliance Industries.

The son of a rich noble family got the business management skills, revolutionary attitude, faith in teamwork, and a helping attitude from his father while disciplining, determination, and Nationalist attitude from his mother Kokilaben Ambani to whom he was the closest among the family members.

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani was born on 19 April 1957 in the British Crown colony of Aden (present-day Yemen) into a Gujarati Hindu family to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani.

Ambani lived only briefly in Yemen because his father decided to move back to India in 1958 to start a trading business that focused on spices and textiles. The latter was originally named "Vimal" but later changed to "Only Vimal".

His family lived in a modest two-bedroom apartment in Bhuleshwar, Mumbai until the 1970s. The family's financial status slightly improved when they moved to India but Ambani still lived in a communal society, used public transportation, and never received an allowance.

Dhirubhai later purchased a 14-floor apartment block called 'Sea Wind' in Colaba, where, until recently, Ambani and his brother lived with their families on different floors.

In 1985, Mukesh Ambani married Nita Ambani. The couple has two sons-- Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani and a daughter-- Isha Ambani. Dhirubhai Ambani attended a dance performance where Nita participated and later arranged the marriage for the two of them.

The family resides in a 27-storey private apartment-- Antilia, worth $1 bn USD. The building has 600 staff members for its maintenance and has three helipads, 160-car garage, private movie theatre, swimming pool and a fitness centre.

Mukesh Ambani has been listed consistently as India's richest man over a decade by the Forbes Magazine. In addition to this, he is the only businessman of India on Forbe's list of the world's most powerful people. In January 2018, he was ranked 18 by the Forbe's in its list of the wealthiest person in the world. In 2018, he surpassed Jack Ma, becoming Asia's richest person with a net worth of $44.3 billion.

Outside North America and Europe, Mukesh Ambani the wealthiest person in the world. In the year 2015, China's Hurun Research Institute ranked Mukesh Ambani as fifth among India's philanthropists. He also became the first non-American to be the Director of Bank of America. In 2012, Forbes listed him among the richest sports owners in the world.

On November 11, 2020, Mukesh Ambani ranked third in the seventh edition of EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020 with a donation of ₹458 crores.

Mukesh Ambani: Awards

1- In the year 2000, he was awarded 'Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year' by Ernst & Young India.

2- In the year 2010, he was honoured with 'Global Vision Award at The Awards Dinner' by Asia Society.

3- In the year 2010, he was awarded 'Business Leader of the Year' by NDTV India.

4- In the year 2010, he was honoured as the 'Businessman of the Year' by Financial Chronicle.

5- In the year 2010, he was awarded 'School of Engineering and Applied Science Dean's Medal' by the University of Pennsylvania.

6- In the year 2010, he was ranked '5th-best performing global CEO' by Harvard Business Review.

7- In the year 2010, he received the 'Global Leadership Award' from the Business Council for International Understanding.

8- In the year 2010, he received 'Honorary Doctorate (Doctor of Science)' by M. S. University of Baroda.

9- In the year 2013, he received 'Millennium Business Leader of the Decade' at India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards.

10- In the year 2016, he was honoured as 'Foreign associate, U.S. National Academy of Engineering' by the National Academy of Engineering.

11- In the year 2016, 'Othmer Gold Medal' from Chemical Heritage Foundation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:41 PM IST