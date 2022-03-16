Watch: Mukesh Ambani's grandson 'Prithvi Akash Ambani' makes first public appearance with mom Shloka

A year after his birth made headlines, business tycoon and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's grandson 'Prithvi Akash Ambani' was finally photographed in public with his mother Shloka.

The duo were spotted getting into their car as they stepped out in the city. Baby Prithvi was seen in his mother’s arms, giving a quick glance to the paparazzi, who managed to capture a clear shot.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed Prithvi on December 10, 2020 in Mumbai.

A statement shared by the family read: "With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of DHIRUBHAI AMBANI, KOKILABEN AMBANI is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! PRITHVI AKASH AMBANI."

The Ambani family welcomed a new-born almost after 24 years since the third generation (Mukesh's kids - Akash, Isha and Anant).

A statement from the family during the baby’s arrival also spoke about how both Mukesh and Nita Ambani are "delighted" to welcome their first grandchild.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the spokesperson said.

Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019.

The grand ceremony that took place at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world.

