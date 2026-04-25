'Mujhe Kuch Samajh Nahi Aa Raha Tha Kya Karun': Woman Shares Ordeal After Allegedly Being Slapped By Drunk Man In Chandigarh Road Rage | VIDEO

Instagram/nishuvlogs

A disturbing case of road rage has emerged from Chandigarh, where a female Rapido rider was allegedly assaulted by a car driver. The incident, caught on camera, has gone viral, raising serious concerns over road safety and public behaviour.

The rider, who shares vlog-style content on Instagram under the handle Nishu Vlogs, posted the video on April 24, documenting what she described as a distressing real-life experience.

Confrontation Turns Violent

In the video, the woman is seen confronting the driver for allegedly driving rashly. She questions his behaviour, asking why he was speeding and whether he knew how to drive properly.

The situation quickly escalates as the visibly agitated man steps out of his vehicle and in a sudden burst of anger, slaps the rider. The force of the slap is evident as the rear-view camera on her bike visibly shakes upon impact.

Bystander Steps In, Accused Escapes

Shortly after the assault, a bystander intervenes and confronts the accused. The altercation turns physical, with the bystander managing to pin the driver to the ground. However, despite the intervention, the accused reportedly fled the scene soon after.

Victim Files Complaint, Breaks Down On Camera

In a follow-up clip, the woman emotionally recounted her ordeal, alleging that the driver was intoxicated and had physically abused her without provocation. She confirmed that she has lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh Police and expressed hope that strict action will be taken.

The rider was seen breaking down while narrating the incident, mentioning the trauma she experienced.

No Clarity On Police Action Yet

At the time of publishing, it remains unclear whether any action has been taken against the accused driver.