‘Muje Bachao’: Minor Girl Tied With Chain, Thrashed By Ex-Army Man For Plucking Guava From His Garden In Himachal Pradesh's Una

Una: A shocking case of child abuse has come to light from Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. A minor girl was reportedly tied up to the front staircase of a house and assaulted by a retired Army personnel for plucking guavas from a tree outside his house.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the child screaming and crying, "Muje bachao, uncle bachalo," which roughly translates to "Save me, uncle, save me," as a man confronts the retired Army man for tying and beating the child.

In the clip, the child can be seen crying and pleading with the person recording to save her, while the accused is heard justifying his actions, saying she had stolen guavas. The person filming is also heard questioning the accused over the assault.

The girl is reportedly four years old. She was rescued by Rohit Jaiswal, a local resident, who was passing by the house of the retired Army man and heard her crying and screaming for help.

Police Action

Based on the preliminary investigation, the accused was detained. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigation is underway.

Later, the retired Army man reportedly publicly apologised, saying he regretted his actions.

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The victim is reportedly the daughter of a migrant family. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.