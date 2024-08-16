 Muhammad Yunus Dials PM Modi; Assures Protection, Safety Of Hindus & Minorities In Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his X post said that Muhammad Yunus assured "protection" and "safety" of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Muhammad Yunus dials PM Modi, assures him about safety of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh | X

New Delhi, August 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 16, said that he received a telephone call from Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government in Bangladesh that was formed after ex-PM Sheikh Hasina fled the country fearing for her life following the massive protests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post said that Yunus assured "protection" and "safety" of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh.

PM Modi also said that India reiterated its support for a democratic, stable and progressive Bangladesh. Earlier, PM had congratulated Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus on assumption of new responsibilities in Bangladesh on August 8. PM Modi also wished a return to normalcy and safety of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

"Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh," PM Modi posted.

Reports Of Attacks On Hindus In Bangledesh

Several reports of attacks on Hindus and minorities surfaced after the August 5 protests following former PM Sheikh Hasina fleeing Bangladesh. An ISCKON temple in Meherpur was attacked and set on fire by arsonists in the violent protests and demonstrations.

ISKCON spokesperson Yudhistir Govinda Das had taken to social media platform X and confirmed the incident. "As per the info I have received, one of our ISKCON centers (rented) in Meherpur was burnt including with the deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Devi. Three devotees who lived in the center somehow managed to escape & survived (sic)," he stated.

After concerns were raised for the safety of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh - the caretaker adviser to the interim government formed in Bangladesh - Muhammad Yunus, appealed to the protesters to ensure that no minorities are attacked further and called the reports of attacks on minorities as "heinous".

article-image

Muhammad Yunus also visited a temple and met Hindu leaders to send out a message. Yunus said that everyone's rights should be ensured, irrespective of religion.

