MUDA Scam: After ED Case Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Wife Offers To Return Controversial Plots; Says 'Nothing More Important Than Him'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, BM Parvathi, on Monday, announced in a letter to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) that she would return 14 compensatory land sites allotted to her by the authority. This move came shortly after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against Siddaramaiah and others in connection with the MUDA land scam.

In her letter, Parvathi highlighted her husband's long-standing ethical standards in his 40-year political career, stating that Siddaramaiah has always maintained a blemish-free public image.

According to an India Today report, she expressed that her goal has always been to ensure that nothing in her public life would tarnish his reputation. The allegations linked to the land allotment scandal caused her great distress, as she stated that she had never sought personal wealth or material possessions.

Protecting Husband's Legacy More Important Than Family Inheritance: Parvathi

Parvathi's letter detailed her decision to return the 14 MUDA plots inherited from her brother, emphasizing that no material gain could ever outweigh the importance of her husband’s honor and integrity. She reiterated her pride in Siddaramaiah's achievements and made it clear that protecting his legacy was more important than any family inheritance. Despite her family's opinions, Parvathi stood firm in her decision to relinquish the land.

CM Siddaramaiah Responds To Controversy

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also responded to the controversy on X, expressing dismay over the accusations and voicing support for his wife's decision. He emphasized that the land was given as compensation for property acquired by MUDA in Mysuru and his wife returned it without going through any formal processes.

He referred to the allegations from opposition parties as fabricated and politically motivated, driven by malice. Siddaramaiah noted that his wife, who has largely stayed out of public life, was deeply troubled by the situation, which saddened him.

ED Files Case Against Siddaramaiah Under PMLA

Earlier yesterday, the ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a police FIR, against Siddaramaiah and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe was initiated following allegations of irregularities in the allotment of 14 land sites to Parvathi, valued at Rs 56 crore, by MUDA.

The Lokayukta police had already registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, her brother Mallikarjun Swamy, and another individual named Devaraj, based on a special court order. The investigation aims to uncover any potential corruption linked to the land allocations.