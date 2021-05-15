Mucormycosis in Rajasthan: State government forms expert group to contain the spread

Jaipur, May 15: Rajasthan government has formed an expert group to suggest measures to contain and treat Mucormycosis cases in the state. The group will also suggest the required preparations for strengthening of health infrastructure for possible third wave.

There are reports of Mucormycosis cases in Covid patients undergoing the treatment and medicines of the disease are in shortage in the state. The six-member group of medical experts headed by Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, principal SMS medical college Jaipur, will develop a strategy to contain the Mucormycosis infection and also suggest medicine needs to be procured by the state in advance.