'Mr. Judicial Servant, I Order You...': Dramatic Scenes Unfold Inside SC As Litigant Throws Papers, Hurls Abuses At CJI | VIDEO

Petitioner disrupts Supreme Court proceedings | X/@Benarasiyaa

The Supreme Court witnessed dramatic scenes on Friday after a petitioner appearing in person allegedly disrupted proceedings by throwing case papers inside the courtroom and using abusive language against the Chief Justice of India.

The incident occurred before a partial working-day bench comprising Justice K.V. Viswanathan and Justice Alok Aradhe during the hearing of a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by litigant Prabal Pratap.

A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media, capturing the tense exchange inside the apex court.

'Mr Judicial Servant, I Order You...'

According to court proceedings, Prabal Pratap had approached the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court dismissed his plea challenging the conversion of his application under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) into a private complaint.

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As the matter was taken up, the petitioner addressed the bench in an unusual manner, saying, "Mr Judicial servant, I order you to order the registration of an FIR against ACP Vikas Nagar, Lucknow."

Justice Viswanathan immediately responded, asking, "You are ordering me? You are ordering us?"

Papers Hurled, Security Steps In

Moments after the exchange, the petitioner allegedly became agitated and threw his case papers towards the bench. He also allegedly used abusive language directed at the Chief Justice of India.

Supreme Court security personnel swiftly intervened, restrained the litigant and escorted him out of the courtroom before the hearing could proceed further.

Despite the disruption, the judges remained composed throughout the episode and did not engage with the petitioner's conduct.

Court Continues Proceedings

Following the removal of the litigant, the bench resumed hearing the remaining matters listed for the day.

The petition related to allegations of police inaction and challenged an order of the Allahabad High Court concerning complaints involving alleged cybercrime. According to reports, the Supreme Court dismissed the Special Leave Petition and did not initiate any immediate proceedings over the courtroom disruption.