'Order, Order!': Woman Sits On Judge’s Chair In Varanasi Court, Declares ‘Today, I Am The District Judge’ - VIDEO

A dramatic scene unfolded inside the Varanasi District Court on Friday when a middle-aged woman allegedly entered a courtroom, occupied the District Judge’s chair, and announced, “Today, I am the District Judge,” leaving court staff, lawyers, and visitors stunned.

The unusual incident reportedly took place around 9 a.m. and quickly disrupted normal court proceedings. A video said to be from the courtroom has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Woman allegedly attempts to conduct court proceedings

According to eyewitnesses, the woman first asked court staff about the judge’s arrival time before walking directly to the dais and taking a seat in the judge’s chair.

Once seated, she allegedly began acting as though she was presiding over hearings. Witnesses claimed she struck the desk and repeatedly shouted, “Order, Order!... Today, I am the District Judge. Present the witnesses and evidence before me!”

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She also reportedly examined case files that were lying on the judge’s desk, further adding to the confusion inside the courtroom.

Staff efforts fail to remove her

Court employees and advocates reportedly made several attempts to persuade the woman to leave the chair. However, she allegedly refused to step down and raised her voice at anyone who approached her.

The disruption continued for nearly an hour, forcing officials to clear parts of the courtroom while efforts were made to restore order.

Police escort woman out of courtroom

The incident occurred when Additional District Judge Yajuvendra Vikram Singh was reportedly on leave. Eventually, personnel from the Cantt police station, including female officers, intervened and removed the woman from the courtroom.

She was detained for questioning, but police later said her behaviour suggested possible mental health-related issues. Following initial inquiries, she was released and handed over to her family members.

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Security breach under investigation

The incident has raised serious questions about security arrangements within the court complex. After the courtroom was inspected, an inquiry was reportedly ordered to determine how the woman managed to bypass security checks and gain access to the judge’s seat.

Officials on duty have been asked to explain how the breach occurred and why she was not stopped before entering the restricted area.

Some local advocates have alleged that the woman had previously occupied the judge’s chair in a similar manner. These claims are expected to be examined as part of the ongoing inquiry.