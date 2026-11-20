MP's Sagar Sees 2 Deaths After Alleged Liquor Consumption; Police Probe Spurious Liquor Angle, Jitu Patwari Demands Action | Representational Image

Sagar, Nov 20: Two men died in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district after allegedly consuming liquor, prompting the police and Excise Department to investigate the possibility of spurious liquor, officials said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Lodhi (45) and Chandrabhan Lodhi (42), both residents of Semra Ramchandra village in the Banda area. They consumed red masala liquor on Thursday, allegedly purchased from a government-run liquor shop, police said.

While Kamlesh died during treatment at a hospital, Chandrabhan died at his home, Additional Superintendent of Police Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria said.

Police Await Post-Mortem Reports

The police officer said both men had pre-existing health complications, and their medical histories were being examined to ascertain the exact cause of death.

"Both the deceased were already ill. We have recorded the statements of their family members and examined their medical histories. The actual cause of death will become clear after the post-mortem reports are received," Bhadauria said.

He said information had emerged that the liquor was purchased from a government-run outlet.

Excise Department Seizes Liquor Bottles

Following the deaths, an Excise Department team visited the village and inspected the houses of the deceased. Empty liquor bottles were found and seized, while samples were sent for laboratory testing.

The police are investigating all possible angles, including the possibility of spurious liquor, and no conclusion has been drawn so far, he added.

Officials Detail Victims' Health Complications

According to officials, Kamlesh was suffering from piles and had reportedly been experiencing continuous bleeding. His condition deteriorated after consuming liquor on Thursday, following which his family took him to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Chandrabhan had also been suffering from health complications and had reportedly vomited blood earlier. After consuming liquor, he went to work at a stone mine but returned home complaining of a severe headache.

He later died while resting, officials said. The latest deaths have brought the Banda area back into focus, where more than 36 people reportedly died in an earlier spurious liquor-related incident.

Congress Questions Government Over Liquor Trade

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari launched a political attack on the BJP government over the latest deaths, questioning its action against the illegal liquor trade in the region.

In a post on X, Patwari said the deaths had once again raised concerns over the liquor situation in Sagar and questioned the quality of liquor allegedly purchased from a government-run shop.

He asked what action the state government had taken against the illegal liquor trade following the earlier tragedy and who was protecting the alleged offenders.

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Patwari Demands Probe And Compensation

He demanded an impartial investigation, strict action against those found responsible and adequate compensation for the affected families. The latest incident comes weeks after 13 people died within 20 days in Chandana and Binjana villages of Dewas district in October. However, the administration did not establish spurious liquor as the cause of those deaths.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)