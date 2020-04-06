MPLAD suspension a huge disservice to constituents: Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala criticises Modi govt

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's announcement that MPLAD funds were being suspended for the next two years and would be diverted towards the Consolidated Fund of India and utilised to fight the novel coronavirus has not gone down well with everyone.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister had also announced that Members of Parliament would be taking a 30% pay cut, effective from April 1, for a year.

"The President, the Vice President, the Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility," he added.

Several opposition leaders including Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala have spoken out against the plan.

"Dear PM, INC supports the salary cut for MP’s!" wrote Surjewala.

He added that the MPLAD funds however were meant for the execution of developmental work within a Constituency.

"Suspending it is a huge disservice to the constituents and will undermine the role and functions of MP," he added.