MP: Theft Accused Man Stripped Naked, Beaten With Pipes In Sagar; Shocking Visual Surfaces (Watch)

After a video circulating on social media showed a naked man being mercilessyl beaten by unidentified individuals, Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city police registered a case against the perpetrators.

The disturbing footage posted on Twitter shows distressing scene where a nude man is found slumped against a wall, with his clothes laying nearby. In the footage, a group of individuals can be seen accusing the man of theft and subjecting him to a brutal assault using pieces of pipes. In addition to this, they repeatedly strike his hands with the pipes.

Investigation underway

As per news reports, superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari confirmed that the viral video has come to his attention, and an initial investigation has determined that it was filmed in the Dharam Kanta area under the jurisdiction of the Motinagar police station.

Motinagar police station in-charge Manas Dwivedi stated that an FIR has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify the assailants. He added that further details regarding the incident and the video will be disclosed once the suspects are apprehended and interrogated.

This video from Sagar is the latest in a series of similar attacks in Madhya Pradesh that have been widely shared on social media over the past week. One such incident involved a video where a man was seen urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district, which sparked nationwide outrage. The perpetrator, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested and faced charges under the stringent National Security Act, while his family's house was also demolished.

In another incident reported on Wednesday, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten by members of a minority community in Shivpuri district on June 30, based on suspicions of molestation and filming of girls. The police are investigating the matter.

On Friday, yet another video emerged from Gwalior, that showed a man being thrashed and forced to licking the soles of another person's feet inside a moving vehicle. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Further, three men were arrested on Saturday in Indore district for allegedly holding two tribal brothers, including a minor, captive and assaulting them following a road altercation. A video capturing the incident rapidly spread across various social media platforms.