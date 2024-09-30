 MP: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Media Report On Electrocution Of 2 Tribal Students Cleaning Water Tank In Govt-Run Hostel In Dhar
According to the media report, carried on 26th September 2024, the students came into contact with a live wire connected to a water pump inside the tank while cleaning it. They were spotted lying in the tank by the villagers, who reportedly informed the hostel authorities.

Updated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that two students, belonging to a Scheduled Tribe, got electrocuted to death while cleaning a water tank on the instructions of the Superintendent of a government-run hostel in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on 25th September 2024.

About The Incident

According to the media report, carried on 26th September 2024, the students came into contact with a live wire connected to a water pump inside the tank while cleaning it. They were spotted lying in the tank by the villagers, who reportedly informed the hostel authorities.

Observations Made By The Commission

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious concern about human rights violations of the victim students. Going by the media reports, it appears that the hostel authorities have acted in an insensitive manner by asking the young boys to execute such a hazardous task resulting in their deaths.

Accordingly, the Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Government of Madhya Pradesh, calling for a detailed report within two weeks. It is also expected to include the status of the police investigation and compensation, if any, paid to the aggrieved families of both victims.

