 Madhya Pradesh To Get 30K Health Workers, Including 3K Doctors, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla
Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla announced the initiative, stating that it will strengthen the medical facilities in district hospitals and health centers at both community and primary levels.

Monday, September 30, 2024
Left: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Right: Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to hire 30,000 health professionals, including 3,000 doctors, to improve healthcare services across the state.

Besides healthcare, Shukla spoke about the state’s focus on industrial growth. He mentioned that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is organizing the Regional Industry Conclave in Rewa on October 23. This event is expected to bring in substantial investments, promoting industrial development not only in Rewa but in the broader Vindhya region.

Shukla further highlighted that Rewa’s airport is nearing completion and will soon start operations. The airport is expected to have direct flights to cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Hyderabad, enhancing connectivity and supporting regional development.

