MP girl from politically affluent family flees to Tamil Nadu fearing human sacrifice at the hands of step mother | Representative Image

Chennai: A young woman from Madhya Pradesh has fled her home fearing her step mother, who allegedly believed in black magic, could kill her as part of a human sacrifice ritual, and knocked on the doors of the Madras High Court seeking protection.

Incidentally, the 23-year-old woman, who says she had joined the ABVP, the students’ wing of the RSS at her family’s behest, has now taken refuge at the house of a member of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, a rationalist outfit, in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu police assures protection

Responding to her plea, the Tamil Nadu police through the Special Public Prosecutor on Thursday assured Justice G Chandrasekharan, who is hearing her petition for protection, that it will ensure her safety.

The woman had told the judge that her parents were politically well connected in Madhya Pradesh due to which the local police would not pay heed to her. Therefore, she had escaped to Tamil Nadu with the assistance of friends. She was born in Uttar Pradesh and her family had later migrated to MadhyaPradesh.

The petitioner claimed recently she learnt her younger brother was given in human sacrifice when he was 10-years-old and that her step mother was planning to sacrifice her too.

Justice Chandrasekharan issued notices to her parents and Bhopal Police Commissioner returnable in three weeks. He also directed the Special Public Prosecutor to file a status report after three weeks.

