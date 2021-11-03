MP by-polls: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan praises BJP's victory in Congress stronghold Jobat, Prithvipur seats, terms it a 'miracle'

Bhopal: Praising BJP's victory in by-elections from Congress dominant Jobat and Prithvipur assembly seats Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday termed it a 'miracle'.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chouhan said, "Congress had a stronghold in Jobat and Prithvipur, so our victory in these constituencies is not less than a miracle for us. Earlier in the 2018 elections, we had received only 12,000 and secured 4th position." Chouhan further said that BJP has regained the trust of tribal people which resulted into their victory in by-elections.

"More than 90 per cent population in Jobat is tribal, I visited there and stayed overnight with a tribal family. While interacting with them, I figured out their difficulties and introduced a few schemes for them. We have regained their trust in BJP which led to our victory," he added.

Madhya Pradesh by-elections which were held on October 30, concluded on Tuesday. BJP registered victory against the Congress party in Jobat and Prithvipur assembly seats along with claiming the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, however, Congress won in Raigaon constituency.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 09:36 AM IST